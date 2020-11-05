MUW's Unity Project

Video Credit: WCBI - Published 3 days ago

Students and staff at Mississippi University for Women are taking an active role in spreading a message of unity.

Wcbi's bobby martinez was on campus today for a unique event that focused on inclusion and tolerance.

A message of love, unity and accepting one another regardless of what you believe in.

That is what the w unity project here at mississippi university for women... is trying to send everyone at this university.

Sreading love.... "to me it's no discrimination."

And not war.

"in 2020 alone..

There have been students who have felt maybe not as safe as possible on campus."

So the plan to make them feel safe and welcomed... was rolled out by the w's diversity, equity & inclusion council.

It's called the w unity project..

And here's how it works... all participants received a ball of yarn.

Then they connected átheirá yarn to any of the 32 to categories that identify them.

Categories ranging from political party to nationality to even gender identity... junior brittany bigott she says she has seen discrimination first-hand.

But the beauty of this project is to show that we all share similarities.

"growing up in the south in the middle of nowhere, there's a lot of discrimination, whether it be race or weight or sexual orientation or gender orientation.

There's a lot of discrimination happening and seeing stuff like this is a very physical, in your face way of saying deep down we are just humans we are just skeletons living inside of bodies and we are all humans."

Dwight doughty - assistant director of admissions..

Is hoping this project will be a stepping stone in uniting everyone moving forward..

"so more than anything this project gives us the opportunity to appreciate and embrace the differences of others and at the end of the day understand that we are all the same human race."

Bobby martinez wcbi news the project turned out to be a success..

As dozens took the time out of their day to take part in this proejct... stinger