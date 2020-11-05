Video Credit: WTHI - Published 3 minutes ago

Little girl from Sullivan recovering after she was burned in a house fire

A little girl a little girl from sullivan is recovering tonight after she as burned in a house fire.

That fire happened monday.

At 5 o'clock...we told you she was in surgery today.

Now news 10's richard solomon gives us an update on her condition, he's live in the newsroom with more.

Just before the top of the show i got word that 3 year old barbie is out of surgery and it went well.

Her mother says she's the one who noticed the fire first.

She may be injured now...but soon..she'll be fully healed.

"and how thankful are you right now...oh my god there's just not enough words..."

As she wipes away the tears...kortney gosnell tells me her little 3 year old has burn marks all over her body.

But she's recovering.

"i sit there and talk to her and she's telling us where it hurts and that's amazing that she's explaining everything to us" barbie gosnell was burned after their house caught on fire on monday.

She's at riley hospital for children indianapolis.

There..she'll receive treatments to replace her burnt skin with donated skin.

"it's terrible, i cry every time she cries.

But it's day by day.

She is very strong" standup "just days later you can still smell the smoke from the fire and im told it started in this back room here from a heater that was left on.

This was barbie's room."

Barbie will get very familiar with a the hospital.

Over the next few weeks..she'll be back and forth for treatment.

But her mother says one day...she'll be running around carefree again.

"i don't know how i got us out of the house but i thank god that he was there and she woke me up" don't let some of the don't let me up" and she woke me up" don't let some of the images you'll see fool you.

This young lady is an absolute warrior.

Doctors expect her to heal completely within the next month.

Reporting live in the newsroom.

Richard solomon news 10.