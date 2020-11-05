Close To 10K COVID Cases

Illinois shattered another record with 9,935 new coronavirus cases reported on Thursday.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools is nearing 400 confirmed COVID-19 cases and nearly 250 in Broward.

Some European countries are undergoing lockdowns as COVID-19 cases continue to surge across the...

Covid-19 cases won't stop the 49ers-Packers game on Thursday, and the NFL is looking at how those...