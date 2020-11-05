Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Close To 10K COVID Cases

Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Close To 10K COVID Cases

Close To 10K COVID Cases

Illinois shattered another record with 9,935 new coronavirus cases reported on Thursday.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Coronavirus roundup: NFL puts San Francisco 49ers under the microscope for Covid cases

Covid-19 cases won't stop the 49ers-Packers game on Thursday, and the NFL is looking at how those...
bizjournals - Published

Some European countries under lockdown again as covid cases surge

Some European countries are undergoing lockdowns as COVID-19 cases continue to surge across the...
CBS News - Published

Number Of COVID Cases Rises To 397 In Miami-Dade County Public Schools, 249 In Broward

Miami-Dade County Public Schools is nearing 400 confirmed COVID-19 cases and nearly 250 in Broward.
cbs4.com - Published


Tweets about this

dartdog

Tom Brander RT @DecoherenceWave: New data from the @LosAlamosNatLab pandemic model is just brutal: If current trend continues, the US could see 18.5 mi… 14 seconds ago

coopesdetat

Amy C🍩🍩pes RT @chelsea_hetho: NSW has recorded 9 new cases of COVID-19 from 17,492 tests. - 4 locally acquired in the Southern Highlands area: 1 unde… 31 seconds ago

DTHalliday

Derek Halliday I still can't believe Doug Ford abdicated all responsibility for Ontario's response to the growing number of Covid-… https://t.co/jCjkmXlKsy 31 seconds ago

TinaKarst

Tina Karst AHS says as the province experiences a sustained record number of new daily COVID-19 cases, there are double to tri… https://t.co/prBcmdtTal 39 seconds ago

NShrubs

No more billionaires or shrubs RT @TucsonStar: Two staff tested positive for coronavirus, and two more are not feeling well, leading the district to temporarily close the… 2 minutes ago

PaulGodsmark

PaulGodsmark RT @CBCFletch: There are so many COVID-19 cases in Alberta now that contact tracers are giving up on notifying people who are found to have… 2 minutes ago

Dgsma

D Gregory Smith RT @MaritsaNBCMT: Health dept. in Flathead Co. says it added 283 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 3 days. Health officer says the numbers… 2 minutes ago

Vanessa_5796

Vanessa🇨🇴 RT @itsavibe: Rhode Island Update📍 New Regulations Start Sunday • For 2 Weeks - Stay at home order curfew enforced from 10pm until 5am… 3 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Gov. Ricketts urges residents to take COVID-19 seriously as cases rise, extends SNAP benefits [Video]

Gov. Ricketts urges residents to take COVID-19 seriously as cases rise, extends SNAP benefits

As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continuously break records in Nebraska, Governor Ricketts encourages the public to mask up and encourages business owners to implement safety measures themselves...

Credit: KMTV Action 3 News     Duration: 02:01Published
COVID Stats Snapshot 11-5-20 [Video]

COVID Stats Snapshot 11-5-20

The Florida Department of Health announced that there were 6,257 new coronavirus cases reported in the last 24 hours, the first time the state tallied more than 6,000 new cases since mid-August.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:35Published
In-person learning continues in Johnson County as cases rise [Video]

In-person learning continues in Johnson County as cases rise

Johnson County has moved its gating criteria for schools to the red zone, but it has not changed learning modes for schools.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 02:27Published