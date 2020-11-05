Donald Trump: If you count the legal votes I easily win

Supporters and relatives of Joe Biden in his ancestral hometown of Ballina areconfident he can with the US presidential election. His cousin Joe Blewitt,who has met Mr Biden a number of times, said he is looking forward to visitingthe White House again. Local business owner Anthony Heffeman, who hosted MrBiden in June 2016, said he will be ready to welcome him back as US President.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:24Published
U.S. stocks jumped on Thursday, as investors bet Republicans would retain control of the Senate and block any major policy changes under a possible Joe Biden White House that could dampen corporate profits. Fred Katayama reports.
US President Donald Trump has been furiously and hysterically tweeting about various states' ballot-counting processes.
He's argued that votes still being counted in vital battleground states such as..
President Donald Trump has repeatedly complained about voter fraud, and has sworn he'll litigate over it.
But according to Business Insider, in the five lawsuits he's brought over the election so far,..