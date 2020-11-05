Donald Trump: If you count the legal votes I easily win

Global  
 

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
President Donald Trump has said in a statement at the White House: “If youcount the legal votes I easily won.

If you count the illegal votes, they cantry to steal the election from us.” Mr Trump challenged Joe Biden and theDemocrats to “clarify that they only want legal votes”.


US presidential election: Trump claims would win unless Democrats 'steal' election

Credit: FRANCE 24 English
Trump falsely claims he won if counting ‘legal votes’

Even as ballots were still being counted, U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday again falsely claimed he won the U.S. election and that Democrats were trying to "steal" the election from him.

Credit: Reuters Studio

Observers say no evidence for Trump's fraud claims

 The head of an international delegation monitoring the U.S. elections said on Thursday his team has no evidence to support President Donald Trump's claims about..
USATODAY.com

Flashbacks to Florida in 2000 as Trump Heads to Court to Save His Presidency

 While the White House seeks a “James Baker-like” figure to lead its postelection legal battle, the real James Baker says President Trump should not try to..
NYTimes.com

Joe Biden's cousin: I'm looking forward to going back to White House

Supporters and relatives of Joe Biden in his ancestral hometown of Ballina areconfident he can with the US presidential election. His cousin Joe Blewitt,who has met Mr Biden a number of times, said he is looking forward to visitingthe White House again. Local business owner Anthony Heffeman, who hosted MrBiden in June 2016, said he will be ready to welcome him back as US President.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

Watch live: Trump to speak at White House

 This will be the first time the president has addressed the public since he spoke in the very early hours of Wednesday morning.
CBS News
Wall Street jumps on bets for split Congress

U.S. stocks jumped on Thursday, as investors bet Republicans would retain control of the Senate and block any major policy changes under a possible Joe Biden White House that could dampen corporate profits. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics

Timelapse of sunrise over the White House

 The sun rose on the White House on Thursday, as several states continued counting ballots two days after the polls closed in the presidential election. (Nov...
USATODAY.com

A Big Win for Democrats in California Came With a Gut Check for Liberals

 Joe Biden received one of the highest margins in the nation in California, but a look at how the state’s ballot measures were decided shows a more complex..
NYTimes.com

US Election 2020: Trump slams election integrity as Biden urges calm

 Mr Trump makes an unsubstantiated claim the US election could be stolen as Mr Biden again forecasts victory.
BBC News

One nation, exhausted

 Biden appears poised to win but the race isn't over yet. Trump's reelection campaign has launched a multi-state legal battle. It's Thursday's news.
USATODAY.com

Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •Daily Record


SBS - Published

WorldNews - Published


Well Played: Greta Thunberg Tosses Back Trump's Condescending Tweet

US President Donald Trump has been furiously and hysterically tweeting about various states' ballot-counting processes. He's argued that votes still being counted in vital battleground states such as..

Credit: Wochit
Trump Is Saying One Thing About Voter Fraud, But His Lawsuits Say Another

President Donald Trump has repeatedly complained about voter fraud, and has sworn he'll litigate over it. But according to Business Insider, in the five lawsuits he's brought over the election so far,..

Credit: Wochit
Presidential Race Tightening As More Votes Are Counted

CBS4's Michael George reports on the legal actions from the Trump campaign.

Credit: CBS4 Miami