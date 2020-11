After election, Wisconsin counties to start canvassing Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 00:42s - Published 2 minutes ago The next phase of the election process begins. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend KNOW THE RESULTSIN WISCONSIN AREN'TOFFICIAL YET.TODAY IS THE STARTOF CANVASSING.. THENEXT PHASE OF THEELECTION PROCESS..BASICALLY,COUNTIES AREVERIFYING THE VOTE."The purpose of thecounty canvass is toascertain that ourunofficial returns arecorrect or need correctingso that we can certify thecandidates and their votecounts."OUTAGAMIE COUNTYSTARTEDCANVASSINGELECTION DAYRETURNS TODAY..AND WILLRECONVENE NEXTWEEK TO CANVASSPROVISIONALBALLOTS.AS THE PROCESSCONTINUES INWISCONSIN..AND AS





