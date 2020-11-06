Election Stress`

Video Credit: WCBI - Published 3 minutes ago

You're likely been glued to the tv, telephone, or computer -

since tuesday night, you're likely been glued to the tv, telephone, or computer - watching as the votes are counted in the presidential election.

Many americans say they're experiencing stress and anxiety from it all.

Our stephanie poole has a few tips to help relieve stress.

She joins us in the studio with more.

According the american psychological association, 68 percent of adults say the election has been a significant source of stress in their lives.

éé there's even a possibility it could be another day or two before a president is declared.

éé here are a few ways to make the wait just a little bit easier.

éé results of the 2020 presidential election are slowly rolling in, but for several americans it's just not quick enough.

"every time i wake up in the morning, i'm just scrolling to look through to see what's going on with it.

One website may say this.

One website may say that."

Thousands across the country are restless over the outcome of the election.

For will moak,it's simply a waiting game.

" we're nervous, we're just kind of wondering what's gone happen.

There's a-lot of uncertainty, i've been watching the news alot and just unsure of what's actually going to happen."

Butt sots " a-lot of people at work at stressed."

Counselor wendi woods of christian changes in starkville says there are a couple ways to stay stress free.

" if you play on your phone before bedtime, that's no a good idea because it keeps your brain active and engaged.

Right before bedtime, maybe take a 20 to 30 minute break from any media.any blue screens, telephones, computers, even television."

Intentional breathing exercises, woods says, is vital when it comes to body relaxation.

" you want to breathe like this and hold your breath for several seconds and let it out.

" mental health experts also suggest these methods to help reduce the stress.

" while everyone is waiting for answers, that's an area we don't have control over.

In situations where we don't have control, we tend to experience the most stress.

" butt sots " i really do think we need to take a break to help you out.

Instead of just looking at the tv all day waiting and some of this stuff will manipulate your mind if you look at it too long."

Woods says it's one thing to remember...patienc e is key.

"everyone has been impacted by the election, by racial tensions, by the unrest across our country, and by the pandemic itself.

Reminding ourselves to not only be patience with others but also being patient with ourselves."

The few states report ballot numbers are nevada, pennsylvania, north carolina, georgia,and arizona.