New Emoji Included In iOS 14.2

New emoji characters have finally arrived on iPhones with iOS 14.2.

According to Gizmodo, the update delivers 117 new emoji variations.

Many of the old favorite characters have been changed to expand on representation, including additional skin tones.

The update also introduces new animals, including a dodo!

The new emoji line up also features magic wands and a black cat.

A timely addition to the emoji library includes a smiling face with medical mask emoji.