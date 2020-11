Lions DE Everson Griffen fired up to face Vikings Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 00:56s - Published 3 weeks ago Lions DE Everson Griffen fired up to face Vikings | Brad Galli has more 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend MATT PATRICIA DIDN'T COMMENT ONTRAVEL PLANS, BUT IF HECONTINUES TO TEST NEGATIVE HECOULD PLAY THIS SUNDAY.IN ALLEN PARK EVERSON GRIFFEN ISPRACTICING WORKING TO MAKE HISLIONS DEBUT AGAINST HIS FORMERTEAM.MIKE ZIMMER COMPLIMENTED GRIFFENCALLING HIM A GOOD PLAYER.BUT FOR THE NEWLY ACQUIREDDEFENSIVE END GOOD ISN'T GOODENOUGH.







You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Lions' Griffen hurt by Zimmer's 'good' comment Vikings coach Mike Zimmer says Everson Griffen was a "good player" for Minnesota, which Griffen says...

ESPN - Published 3 weeks ago