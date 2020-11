Mississippi COVID-19 numbers rising

Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 01:03s - Published 9 minutes ago

THE STATE HEALTHDEPARTMENT REPORTED MORETHAN 1,600 NEW COVID CASESTHURSDAY.ACCORDING TO STATE HEALTHOFFICER, DR. THOMAS DOBBS,90 PERCENT OF THE NEW CASESWERE REPORTED IN THE LASTFOUR DAYS.IT'S ONE OF THE LARGESTSINGLE DAY JUMPS SINCE THELATE SUMMER SURGE.THEY WERE MORE THAN 100,000NEW INFECTIONS REPORTEDACROSS THE NATIONWEDNESDAY.THAT'S AN ALL TIME ONE DAYHIGH.DR. DOBBS SAYS HAS RIGHT NOWTHERE'S WIDESPREADCOMMUNITY TRANSMISSION OFCOVID ACROSS MISSISSIPPI.PLUS AN INCREASE IN AVERAGEDAILY DEATHS.THE PRESCRIPTION FROMDOCTORS TO SLOW THE SPREADOF THE DEADLY VIRUS: DO WHATWORKS.

WEAR FACE COVERINGSAND REMEMBER TO PRACTICESOCIAL DISTANCING.PEOPLE SPEAKING OUT ONSOCIAL MEDIA ABOUT THE JUMPIN COVID CASESSOME SAY ITS A CLEAR SIGNGOVERNOR TATE REEVESSHOULD RE- INSTITUTE AST