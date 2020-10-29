Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Election Night Interview

Video Credit: WMGT - Published
Election Night Interview
Election Night Interview

C1 3 b13 election back.

And welcome good evening news at eleven.

Good evening and welcome back.

And welcome good evening and welcome good evening and welcome back.

Our election coverage continues tonight with doctor brooke miller -- a political science professor at middle georgia state university.

Thank you for joining us.

1.

First -- let's talk about the c1 3 b13 presidential race.

How important is georgia in this race?

And will georgia go for trump or c1 3 b13 biden?

C1 3 b13 2.

Will we have results 2.

Will we have biden?

2.

Will we have results tonight?

3.

Let's talk tonight?

3.

Let's talk surprises in georgia.

Are there any suprises?

Are there any georgia.

Surprises in 3.

Let's talk tonight?

3.

Let's talk surprises in georgia.

Are there any suprises?

4.

Let's talk about the u-s senate race here in georgia ... headed into a run-off between loeffler and warnock.

You say this happened because republicans broke a cardinal rule?

5.

And when we look at the presidential race across the nation... and when we look at called c1 3 b13 states.

Look at called and when we nation... race across the nation... and when we look at called c1 3 b13 states.

Are there are suprises or upsets?

Thank you so much




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Pelosi: Trump should accept election results 'like a man'

Pelosi: Trump should accept election results 'like a man' US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said President Donald Trump should accept the election results...
WorldNews - Published

Trump hits Biden campaign manager for 'strange' election night claim

President Trump downplayed Biden campaign campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon's claim that...
FOXNews.com - Published

President Trump blasts Dr. Anthony Fauci after he criticizes the administration's COVID-19 response

In a late night speech two days before the November 3 election, President Trump criticized Dr....
CBS News - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Interview: Election night reaction [Video]

Interview: Election night reaction

David Cushman, president of the Central Valley Impact Republicans, and Adrian Mohammed, president of the Sacramento Young Black Democrats, talk about Election Day in the rearview mirror.

Credit: KTXL     Duration: 04:05Published
23ABC Interview: David Valadao (R) District 21 [Video]

23ABC Interview: David Valadao (R) District 21

23ABC's Austin Westfall talks with District 21 challenger David Valadao on the night of the

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 02:08Published