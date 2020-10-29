Election Night Interview

Video Credit: WMGT - Published 2 minutes ago

C1 3 b13 election back.

And welcome good evening news at eleven.

Good evening and welcome back.

And welcome good evening and welcome good evening and welcome back.

Our election coverage continues tonight with doctor brooke miller -- a political science professor at middle georgia state university.

Thank you for joining us.

1.

First -- let's talk about the c1 3 b13 presidential race.

How important is georgia in this race?

And will georgia go for trump or c1 3 b13 biden?

C1 3 b13 2.

Will we have results 2.

Will we have biden?

2.

Will we have results tonight?

3.

Let's talk tonight?

3.

Let's talk surprises in georgia.

Are there any suprises?

Are there any georgia.

Surprises in 3.

Let's talk tonight?

3.

Let's talk surprises in georgia.

Are there any suprises?

4.

Let's talk about the u-s senate race here in georgia ... headed into a run-off between loeffler and warnock.

You say this happened because republicans broke a cardinal rule?

5.

And when we look at the presidential race across the nation... and when we look at called c1 3 b13 states.

Look at called and when we nation... race across the nation... and when we look at called c1 3 b13 states.

Are there are suprises or upsets?

Thank you so much