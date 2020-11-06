Stewart Park pavilion gets upgrade

Video Credit: KEZI - Published 4 days ago

Mandy gaither.

The pavillion at stewart park in roseburg will be getting some much needed rennovations this fall.

City staff the pavillion has been around since the 1970 and it has recently started showing it age.

They plan to replace the entire roof, install skylights, new lighting and remove the outdoor fire pits.

Eric johnson, communications specialist, city of roseburg: as a public entity we want to be good stewards of the public assets that we have.

So by making the upgrades to the pavilion, we are making good on that promise?

10 seconds the project is being paid for by a grant oregon parks and recreation.

Demolition will begin on monday.

The project is expected to finish up by the end