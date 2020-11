Two days after Election Day, there were still two tight congressional races in Orange County β€” significant because the two incumbents fighting to keep their seats are part of the so-called "blue wave" from the midterm election two years ago.

OC Registrar Says It Could Be Weeks Before Some Election Results Available

