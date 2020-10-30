Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Here is how vote counters work in Maricopa County to ensure your vote counts

Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 03:38s - Published
Here is how vote counters work in Maricopa County to ensure your vote counts
Here is how vote counters work in Maricopa County to ensure your vote counts

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Vote Count Still Too Close To Call In Multiple Battleground States [Video]

Vote Count Still Too Close To Call In Multiple Battleground States

Skyler Henry reports on vote counts continuing in battleground states with Biden holding clearer path to victory (11-5-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:14Published
Some Wayne County voters face minor issues with ballot machines on Election Day [Video]

Some Wayne County voters face minor issues with ballot machines on Election Day

Some Wayne County voters face minor issues with ballot machines on Election Day

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 01:16Published
Erika Flores of the Maricopa County Elections Department discusses voting information for the November election [Video]

Erika Flores of the Maricopa County Elections Department discusses voting information for the November election

((SL Advertiser)) For more information 602-506-1511 or visit BeBallotReady.Vote

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 04:25Published