US Election 2020: Trump cries foul as he trails

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:27s - Published
US Election 2020: Trump cries foul as he trails

US Election 2020: Trump cries foul as he trails

Addressing the press conference in Washington DC, United States President Donald Trump on counting of votes said, "If you count the legal vote, I easily win.

If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us.

I have already decisively won many critical states.

We won by historic numbers." "We think we will win the election very easily.

We think this is going to be a lot of litigation because we have so much evidence and it is going to end up, perhaps, at the highest court in the land.

We can't have an election stolen like this," President Trump said.

"I have claimed certain states and he is claiming states.

We can both claim the states, but ultimately I have a feeling judges are going to have to rule.

But there has been a lot of shenanigans and we can't stand for that in our country," He added.

Joe Biden is currently leading with 253 electoral votes.


Trump falsely claims fraud as Biden eyes victory [Video]

Trump falsely claims fraud as Biden eyes victory

[NFA] With his re-election chances fading as more votes are counted in a handful of battleground states, U.S. President Donald Trump launched an extraordinary assault on the country's democratic process from the White House on Thursday, falsely claiming the election was being "stolen" from him. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Trump levels baseless claims about effort to 'steal' the election as Biden's lead grows

 Trump predicted the razor thin contest with Democrat Joe Biden would wind up in the Supreme Court, though he offered no evidence of illegal activity.
US election: 'Lie after lie after lie' - TV networks cut away from Trump's speech after one minute

 NBC, CBS and ABC News all cut away from US President Donald Trump's first speech after election night, during which he declared: "If you count the legal votes, I..
Biden rebuilding 'blue wall' in race for the White House

 WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Joe Biden was pushing closer to the 270 Electoral College votes needed to carry the White House, securing victories in the “blue..
Scattered protests in US cities, but no wide unrest seen

 Washington – Scattered protests took place from Washington, D.C. to Washington state in the hours after polls closed, but there were no signs of widespread..
Presidential Election Triggers Protests in D.C., Beverly Hills

 President Trump revving up for a legal battle over the election is already triggering peaceful protests across the country ... and it's feeling like an eerie,..
Hundreds of demonstrators march in Washington on election night [Video]

Hundreds of demonstrators march in Washington on election night

Chanting crowds carrying "Black Lives Matter" banners and some dressed in all black apparel held mostly peaceful marches around the downtown area of the nation's capital as the country awaits the results of one of the most polarizing presidential races in U.S. history.

Biden urges patience as final votes are counted

 With the election in limbo, and some key states likely not to report final results until this weekend, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden told supporters..
