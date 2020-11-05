Not-so rush hour: Lockdown London turns into a ghost town
London became a ghost town during its normally notorious rush hour, on the first day of England's lockdown on Thursday (November 5).
London’s streets quiet once again as lockdown takes effectThe capital has once again been rendered a ghost town as the second national lockdown in England takes effect. People have been urged to stay home in the wake of rising coronavirus cases. Report by..
Rush hour traffic sweeps London despite lockdownRush hour traffic is still ongoing in the capital despite people being told to stay home as new lockdown measures come into effect. Last night saw hundreds of miles of traffic jams as many left London..