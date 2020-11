California Proposition Votes Show Conservative Gains Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:51s - Published 3 minutes ago California Proposition Votes Show Conservative Gains California is not so stereotypically liberal as popular media portrays and that was made clear by this election's ballot initiative results. Kenny Choi reports. (11-5-20) 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Californians Vote to Keep App-Based Delivery Drivers as Independent Contractors



Proposition 22 is currently set to pass by more than a 16-percent margin. Credit: Food & Wine Duration: 00:58 Published 1 day ago