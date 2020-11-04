Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US Election 2020: Trump cries foul as he trails

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:27s - Published
US Election 2020: Trump cries foul as he trails

US Election 2020: Trump cries foul as he trails

Addressing the press conference in Washington DC, United States President Donald Trump on counting of votes said, "If you count the legal vote, I easily win.

If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us.

I have already decisively won many critical states.

We won by historic numbers." "We think we will win the election very easily.

We think this is going to be a lot of litigation because we have so much evidence and it is going to end up, perhaps, at the highest court in the land.

We can't have an election stolen like this," President Trump said.

"I have claimed certain states and he is claiming states.

We can both claim the states, but ultimately I have a feeling judges are going to have to rule.

But there has been a lot of shenanigans and we can't stand for that in our country," He added.

Joe Biden is currently leading with 253 electoral votes.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Did Joe Biden or Donald Trump win the election? This is how Facebook will tell you who the next president is

 Facebook will alert U.S. users to the winner of the presidential election at the top of Facebook and Instagram feeds as Joe Biden closes in on win.
USATODAY.com

'This is getting insane': Republicans say Trump's attacks on election integrity are dangerous

 Republican lawmakers condemned Trump after the president made a series of baseless claims that people were trying to 'steal' the election from him.
USATODAY.com

Biden tightens gap in Georgia as final ballots are tallied

 Ballots are still being counted in Georgia, where President Trump is hanging onto a razor-thin, but dwindling lead. Mark Strassmann reports.
CBS News

We fact-checked President Trump's speech about the election. Here's what we found.

 President Trump spoke about the presidential election from the White House, making unfounded claims about race outcomes, ballots and early voting.
USATODAY.com

Washington, D.C. Washington, D.C. Capital of the United States of America

Biden rebuilding 'blue wall' in race for the White House

 WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Joe Biden was pushing closer to the 270 Electoral College votes needed to carry the White House, securing victories in the “blue..
WorldNews

Scattered protests in US cities, but no wide unrest seen

 Washington – Scattered protests took place from Washington, D.C. to Washington state in the hours after polls closed, but there were no signs of widespread..
WorldNews

Presidential Election Triggers Protests in D.C., Beverly Hills

 President Trump revving up for a legal battle over the election is already triggering peaceful protests across the country ... and it's feeling like an eerie,..
TMZ.com

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

TV networks cut away from Trump’s ‘most dishonest speech’ ever

 President Trump spoke Thursday evening at the White House | Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Cable networks, broadcast networks and Twitter cut..
The Verge
Trump falsely claims fraud as Biden eyes victory [Video]

Trump falsely claims fraud as Biden eyes victory

[NFA] With his re-election chances fading as more votes are counted in a handful of battleground states, U.S. President Donald Trump launched an extraordinary assault on the country's democratic process from the White House on Thursday, falsely claiming the election was being "stolen" from him. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:43Published

Related news from verified sources

Few congressional Republicans publicly back Trump's charges of election fraud

Only a handful of congressional Republicans have spoken out in defense of President Donald Trump's...
Upworthy - Published


Tweets about this

gupdiver

Mike F ‘They’re trying to rig an election’: Trump cries foul as late counts favor Biden via @washtimes… https://t.co/VVAC5MwfXP 9 seconds ago

KayKaty

The Patriots Will Save Us @TTuberville Kissing Donald Trump's***will avail you not. The Emperor Has No Clothes. No one is sympathetic to… https://t.co/bvuKgeKNxu 9 minutes ago

PeteDKY

Pete Davidson ن RT @WashTimes: 'They're trying to rig an election': Trump cries foul as late counts favor Biden https://t.co/FVbpN1BjZ2 https://t.co/bdfbG5… 58 minutes ago

WashTimes

The Washington Times 'They're trying to rig an election': Trump cries foul as late counts favor Biden https://t.co/FVbpN1BjZ2 https://t.co/bdfbG52gCC 1 hour ago

roselover5740

Roselover5740 @WSJ This judge ordered this 2 or 3 days before the election and Louis DeJoy refused to do so. Trump put DeJoy in… https://t.co/l4CXiMpvd3 1 hour ago

TheFakeFakeNed

Gordon Glove Winner @BernieSanders Your memory isn't good. Every election season Trump cries foul. Even when his people are winning. 2 hours ago

JaneAnnCombs

jane combs RT @TheNationalNews: #ElectionResults2020 Demonstrators outside White House chant to Donald Trump: “You’re about to lose your job!” Howe… 3 hours ago

TheNationalNews

The National Follow the #Elections2020 latest: https://t.co/Ae1UVKil9D 4 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Trump claims US election is 'rigged' [Video]

Trump claims US election is 'rigged'

Donald Trump has once again made a slew of unfounded allegations about fraud and media bias in the US election.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 21:10Published
Offensive hanging doll outside Trump supporting home in California [Video]

Offensive hanging doll outside Trump supporting home in California

An apparently Trump-supporting homeowner decorated their house with an offensive doll of a man hanging from a rope.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published
GOP members question Arizona's counting process [Video]

GOP members question Arizona's counting process

Some GOP members are questioning Arizona's counting process in the 2020 election.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 02:13Published