Week 3 of being on the watchlist

Tomorrow marks exactly 3 weeks since lane county was put on the governor's watch list.

As we've reported -- counties must stay on the list for a minimum of three weeks*and until their sporadic case count drops below 50 per 100 thousand.

So how are we doing weeks later?

during lane county public health's press conference today -- jason davis said we have*more work to do -- but its within our reach.

As far as*when we'll get off the list -- we don't have an exact date for you -- but it sounds like it*won't be tomorrow based off the requirements that need to be met.

There are six major indicators that governor brown looks at when deciding who stays on the watch list.

Jason davis says -- we're currently meeting four of them.

We're seeing a downtrend in overall positive test results, percentage of new cases, hospitalizations and our emergency department visits.

What we're still struggling with -- is our sporadic case*percentage and count.

So how do the resources we've been given from being on the watch list help with that?

We're seeing people who are not complying with the phone call, they're not sharing exactly or fully all of their contacts and behaviors and that is giving us problems. so the oha team is saying we've seen this as a success in other counties and this as a success so why dont you try these sort of things luedtke says the majority of the help we need to get off the list -- is from the*community.

He believes if people practice infection control measures -- these behaviors will magnify over time.

And will ultimately help get our numbers under control.

Luedtke says there's been an increase in mask usage and social distancing among many people in the community including at the university of oregon.

But -- we can always do*more.

Itll come down to governor brown and the oregon health authority to make the final call -- on if we're going to stay on the list or not.

