Mr. Football Semifinalists
Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published
For the state's mr. football awards, and we had six local players make the prestigious list.
The semifinalists include will meadows of meigs county.
Mccallie's b-j harris, and baylor's elija howard.
Mcminn county running back jalen hunt.
And south pittsburg has two semifinalists in jared stone and hunter frame.
Reporter:"how did you find out you were a mr. football semifinalist?"
Stone:"i just kind of woke up.
Got on social media.
Scrolling through facebook and twitter, and i saw it.
I just couldn't believe it really."
Frame:"it's an honor to be awarded that you know.
You just know that if you win it, you're pretty good.
So it's a good thing to