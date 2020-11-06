Global  
 

Mr. Football Semifinalists

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published
For the state's mr. football awards, and we had six local players make the prestigious list.

The semifinalists include will meadows of meigs county.

Mccallie's b-j harris, and baylor's elija howard.

Mcminn county running back jalen hunt.

And south pittsburg has two semifinalists in jared stone and hunter frame.

Reporter:"how did you find out you were a mr. football semifinalist?"

Stone:"i just kind of woke up.

Got on social media.

Scrolling through facebook and twitter, and i saw it.

I just couldn't believe it really."

Frame:"it's an honor to be awarded that you know.

You just know that if you win it, you're pretty good.

So it's a good thing to




