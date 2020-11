Clark County provides update on vote count, addresses Trump campaign lawsuit Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:16s - Published 9 minutes ago Clark County provides update on vote count, addresses Trump campaign lawsuit Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria shared new vote count numbers, provided an update on provisional ballot reporting and addressed the Donald Trump campaign's lawsuit during a Thursday election update press conference. 0

WHERE NEVADA'S -6- ELECTORALVOTES....HANG IN THE BALANCE.....AS BALLOTS....CONTINUE TO BE COUNTED.CLARK COUNTY "REGISTRAR" JOEGLORIA STRESSING PATIENCE...SAYING HE'S PUTTING ACCURACYOVER SPEED.13 ACTION NEWS REPORTER JEREMYCHEN IS LIVE AT THE COUNTYELECTIONS OFFICE WITH THE PLANTO COUNT ALL OF THE BALLOTS.YOU MIGHT HAVE SEEN MEMES ORJOKES ABOUT HOW SLOW OURCOUNTING HAS BEEN HERE INNEVADA- BUT IT'S NO LAUGHINGMATTER FOR GLORIA."OUR GOAL IN CLARK COUNTY IS TONOT COUNT FAST.WE WANT TO MAKE SURE THAT WE'REBEING ACCURATE." CLARK COUNTYREGISTRAR JOE GLORIA MAKING ITCLEAR- ON HIS TEAM'S PROGRESSCOUNTING MAIL BALLOTS.GLORIA SAYING IT WILL TAKE TIMETO ENSURE THEY GET ALL BALLOTSPOSTMARKED BY ELECTION DAY INTOPROCESSING."I CAN'T COUNT ALL THE MAILBALLOTS UNTIL I HAVE THEM ANDWE HAVE TO CONTINUE TO ACCEPTTHEM UNTIL TUESDAY NOVEMBER10TH." GLORIA SAYS MORE THAN 50THOUSAND MAIL-IN BALLOTS AREBEING COUNTED THURSDAY- ANDWILL HAVE RESULTS FROM THEM THENEXT DAY.HE EXPECTS THE BULK OF MAILBALLOTS TO BE FULLY COUNTEDTHIS WEEKEND AND STRESSINGPATIENCE."I THINK IT'S IMPORTANT FOR THEENTIRE COUNTRY THAT MAILBALLOTS ON THIS SCALE IS VERYNEW TO THE STATE OF NEVADA.WE MADE A DECISION HERE TOPROVIDE AS MUCH ACCESS AS WEPOSSIBLY COULD AS A RESULT OFTHE PANDEMIC." THERE ARE ALSO60,000 PROVISIONAL BALLOTSTHAT NEED TO BE PROCESSED ASWELL- AND THEY'RE WAITING ONTHE SECRETARY OF STATE'S OFFICETO SEND A LIST TO ENSURE- THESEVOTERS DIDN'T VOTE IN ANOTHERCOUNTY.GLORIA ADAMANT THEY WILLCONTINUE TO HAVE A SECURE ANDACCURATE PROCESS."WE'RE CONCERNED WITH MAKINGSURE WE'RE ACCURATE WITH WHATTHE SECRETARY OF STATE'S OFFICESAYS THERE ARE ABOUT 190THOUSAND BALLOTS TOTAL LEFT TOBE COUNTED WITH 90 PERCENT OFTHEM IN CLARK COUNTY.COMING UP AT SIX- WE'LL HEARMORE ABOUT A PLANNED LAWSUITBEING FILED BY THE TRUMPCAMPAIGN HERE IN NEVADA-ALLEGING "ILLEGAL" VOTES WEREBEING COUNTED...SOMETHINGGLORIA DENIED HAS BEENHAPPENING.JEREMY CHEN 13 ACTION NEWSTODAY..FORMER NEVADA ATTORNEYGENERAL..