The president sounded off during his statement Thursday night as states continued to count votes in the razor-thin race.

Trump: 'They Are Trying To Steal The Election'

According to the opinion poll website ‘Fivethirtyeight’ ─ also called ‘538’ for the maximum...

As the results started coming in after the end of a bitterly contested US presidential election, the...

A Michigan judge has dismissed an election lawsuit from the Trump campaign, after CBS News projected...