Tracking Tropical Depression Eta 11-5-20 11PM

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:12s
Tracking Tropical Depression Eta 11-5-20 11PM
Chief Meteorologist Craig Setzer shares the details of the latest advisory.

Tropical Depression Eta has more flooding in store for Central America before it heads toward the US

Parts of Central America could still see life-threatening flash flooding as Tropical Depression Eta...
Upworthy

Eta could hit Florida next week as a tropical storm

Tropical Depression Eta was expected to restrengthen into a tropical storm and head toward Cuba and...
USATODAY.com

Parts of Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast out of Eta's cone of uncertainty

Tropical Depression Eta continues to bring heavy rain and life-threatening flooding to parts of...
Upworthy


Palm Beach County back on Tropical Depression Eta's cone of uncertainty [Video]

Palm Beach County back on Tropical Depression Eta's cone of uncertainty

Tropical Depression Eta continues to bring heavy rain and life-threatening flooding to parts of Central America on Thursday, and is expected to curve and move over the Caribbean Sea on Friday.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 02:25
Pinellas County begins moving power lines underground on Gulf Blvd. [Video]

Pinellas County begins moving power lines underground on Gulf Blvd.

Tropical depression Eta may not cause major problems in Tampa Bay, but it’s a good reminder that we’re still in the midst of hurricane season.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:51
Tracking Tropical Depression Eta 11-5-20 5PM [Video]

Tracking Tropical Depression Eta 11-5-20 5PM

Chief Meteorologist Craig Setzer shares the details of the latest advisory.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:09