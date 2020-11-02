Parents Share Grief After Actor Son Eddie Hassell Shot And Killed
"The last thing he told me was 'Happy Halloween, Mama.
I love you'," said his mother Sandi Hassell.
'Random Robbery': 18-Year-Old Charged With Capital Murder In Connection To Eddie Hassell Slaying Law enforcement officials arrested 18-year-old D’Jon Anton for his alleged involvement in the killing of actor Eddie Hassell in Grand Prairie. Katie Johnston reports.
Police Searching For Answers After Actor Eddie Hassell Was Killed North TexasFriends share fond memories of Hassell.