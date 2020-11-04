|
|
|
Ballot Counting Continues In 5 Toss-Up States As President Trump Claims Fraud
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 03:32s - Published
CBS4's Natalie Brand reports from D.C.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Right now, we are still waiting for the winner of the 2020 US presidential election to be determined,...
betanews - Published
|
Democratic candidate Joe Biden is showing a lead over President Donald Trump in electoral votes...
RTTNews - Published
|
By Steve Herman
U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday tweeted unproven allegations of...
Eurasia Review - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|