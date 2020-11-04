Global  
 

Ballot Counting Continues In 5 Toss-Up States As President Trump Claims Fraud

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 03:32s
Ballot Counting Continues In 5 Toss-Up States As President Trump Claims Fraud
CBS4's Natalie Brand reports from D.C.

Twitter censures Trump as he tweets false information about the election

Right now, we are still waiting for the winner of the 2020 US presidential election to be determined,...
betanews

Biden Leads 224-213 In Electoral Votes; Trump Claims Win, Fraud

Democratic candidate Joe Biden is showing a lead over President Donald Trump in electoral votes...
RTTNews

Trump And Campaign Make Vote Fraud Claims

Trump And Campaign Make Vote Fraud Claims By Steve Herman U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday tweeted unproven allegations of...
Eurasia Review


Tom Ridge Critical Of President Donald Trump Following White House Remarks [Video]

Tom Ridge Critical Of President Donald Trump Following White House Remarks

Former Pennsylvania Governor Tom Ridge was highly critical of President Donald Trump following his remarks from the White House on Thursday.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:18
Political science expert weighs in on presidential candidates message [Video]

Political science expert weighs in on presidential candidates message

With five states too close to call, people across the country and here at home, are on edge and the President’s claims of fraud aren’t helping.

Credit: KHSL
Trump's campaign, Nevada GOP plan to file lawsuit for Clark County to stop counting votes [Video]

Trump's campaign, Nevada GOP plan to file lawsuit for Clark County to stop counting votes

President Donald Trump's campaign and the Nevada Republican Party are filing a lawsuit calling on Clark County to stop counting votes, alleging illegal votes are being counted.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:31