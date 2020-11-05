Osage wins first state volleyball title

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 5 days ago

The Green Devils took care of their 'unfinished business.'

Green devils after the the osage volleyball team hoped to make history in today's volleyball state championship.

the osage volleyball team hoped to make history in today's volleyball state championship.

Katie and george

"* the osage green devils did exactly that this afternooon.

zach gilleland

"* was at the alliant energy powerhouse today and has all of the action.xxx "they called it unfinished business all season long.

The osage green devils have experienced heartbreak after heartbreak in this very tournament.

They had the chance to rewrite the history books and win their first state championship, against the team that won it all last year in mount vernon."

It's the biggest game of the green devils career

osage wo dominate the first set

"* paige kisley with the kill.

Then it's her teammate dani johnson

"* the mustangs b attempt goes out of bounds and the green devils win the first set 25 to 6.

Second set, mount vernon would fight back

"*lauren shrock puts one through the osage defense.

But then here comes osage ?

kisley again with the kill

"*- osage takes set number two 25 to 17.

Third set, the devils can taste a state championship

"* dani johnson slams it after years of heartbreak the celebration is on in cedar rapids.

For the first time in school history, osage volleyball wins the state championship.

"that was their goal from then on was to win that state championship and they were so close, state semifinals year after year, to break through that one barrier to get to the championship game and to complete that goal that's just an amazing feeling for them.

"the past three years have been unfinished business, our seniors worked our butts off this summer and we knew we were going to end up in this championship game.

We knew we were going to win this thing."

"it's amazing, it's still surreal at the moment but we wanted to leave a mark for osage and build the program."

build a program

Congrats osage on your first state title.

In cedar rapids