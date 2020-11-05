Diversity pushed to the forefront in Kansas, Missouri after 2020 election results 'break barriers' Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 02:11s - Published 2 minutes ago Diversity pushed to the forefront in KS, MO after elections 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend WITH A RECORDBREAKING 570 L-G-B-T-QCANDIDATES WHO RAN INELECTIONS ACROSS THECOUNTRY...DIVERSITY IS BEINGPUSHED TO THEFOREFRONT OFDEMOCRACY IN KANSASAND MISSOURI." all of that helps us get aseat at thetable, more diversity, it forcespeoplein Congress to - to see us apeople."41 ACTION NEWS ANCHORGABRIELLA PAGANINTRODUCES US TO FIVEOF THE CANDIDATES WHOARE BREAKING BARRIERS.WHILETHE PRESIDENTIAL RACEHAs YET TO BE decided -WHAT CAN BE DECLAREDA WIN FROM TUESDAY - ISDIVERSITLeon Harden/ Mid America LGBTQChamber of Commerce PublicPolicyChair"These representatives whoare breaking these barriers,it's coming down to kitchentable topics, educatiohealthcare, how they're goingto put food on the table."STEPHANIE BYERS - MADEHISTORY IN THE LGBTQCOMMUNITY BECOMINGTHE FIRST TRANS PERSONELECTED THE STATELEGISLATURE FROMKANSAS.Stephanie Byers/Firsttrans-personelected to legislature in Kansas"until you see someone wholooks like you and who seemslike you, walking the walk thatyou want to walk - it's hard toknow that if it's evenpossible."LIKE BRANDAN WOODARDAND SUSAN RUIZ DIDTUESDAY NIGHT WHENMISSOURI RE9ELECTEDTHEM... THE STATE'S FIRSTLGBTQ LEGISLATORS.Harden"you have to come back to theplaces to represent for kidswho didn't see themselves likeme in politics or in any sort ofprofessional setting growingup because you thought youhad to choose between beinggay or being a politician or aCEO of a company."Her"Emily Weber like, really reallyexciting."THE FIRST ASIANAMERICAN WOMANELECTED TO THE MISSOURIHOUSE.Her"I'm a mother of two girls togirls of color. They are mixedrace, my husband is white,they are mixed race and verystrongly identify as AsianAmerican girls and it was veryvery powerful for me from thatperspective too."PAKOU her holds raceequity and coachingworkshops.she says this election cangive hope to others." when you can see somebodywho looks like you or comesfrom a life like yours or has anarrative that is similar toyours it inspires you to be ableto think expansively aboutyourself in that





