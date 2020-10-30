Global  
 

New Hotel to open in Med City

Video Credit: KIMT - Published
New Hotel to open in Med City
High-end Hyatt promises luxury

State.

A new hotel will be opening its doors in rochester next spring.

You may have seen it being built on the corner of first avenue and civic center drive.

Hyatt house rochester will be taking in visitors starting next march... and guests will be able to stay in one of 172 rooms. there will also be a new bar downstairs you'll be able to enjoy even if you're not staying at hyatt house.

Rochester city council member patrick keane says he's excited to see developers invest in downtown rochester and recognize its "my sense is that these people that understand the markets are coming in and studying rochester and saying 'this is a good place to be,' and as a council member and as a representative or official for the city, i love to see that.

I love to see that the markets are working, and that the investments are coming our way."

Keane also says this project has created construction jobs over the past two years




