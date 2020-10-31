DOJ: Rapist found in Florida after more than 40 years as fugitive

[NFA] Tropical Storm Eta unleashed torrential rain on South Florida Sunday night and on Monday, leaving many neighborhoods flooded. Though currently moving offshore, Eta could still pose a threat to Florida later this week, the National Hurricane Center said. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.
As votes for US presidential elections are being counter, President Donald Trump and Republican nominee has won states of Indiana, Oklahoma, Kentucky, Tennessee, West Virginia, Arkansas, South Dakota, North Dakota, South Carolina, Alabama. Whereas, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has won New York, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Maryland, Vermont, Colorado, Connecticut, Washington, Oregon, California and Illinois. Democratic nominee Joe Biden is leading Donald Trump in electoral votes. Biden has won 192 EVs against Trump's 114, till last update. Biden has won EVs-heavy California which gives 55 votes. A candidate needs 270 or more electoral votes to win presidency. According to polls, it is going to go down to the wire.