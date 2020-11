Full Court Blitz: HS Hoops Tip Off In The Metro Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 02:17s - Published 5 minutes ago Full Court Blitz: HS Hoops Tip Off In The Metro Florence, Richland and the Germantown girls are winners as the high school basketball season gets into full swing in the Metro. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this