A driver is dead following a fiery crash in Lexington.

According to police..

A 23-year-old woman, was driving on north cleveland road, last night ..

When her lexus s-u-v ...left the road... hit a fence and a tree and then caught fire.

According to investigators the woman was killed in the crash.

Officers say her passenger was taken to the hospital with minor injuries..