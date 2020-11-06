Video Credit: WKTV - Published 13 minutes ago

The MASL Board of Governors has voted to begin the regular season by as early as December 31.

MASL announces season could begin by end of December; Utica City FC hopeful to participate

2020-21 season saying that play could begin just before the turning of the calendar year.

The league announced that a board of directors vote decided that the season may begin as early as december 31st with a final regular season date of april 18th.

A playoff format will be announced at a later date - but to qualify a team must play a minimum of 12 and maximum of 24 games.

Standings will be based on winning percentage rather than final record due to the potential of uneven number of games played.

Utica city f-c said it is hopeful to join other teams for this upcoming season and is awaiting further guidance from new york state to formulate plans for allowing spectators into the aud for games this season.

As of now - state guidance does not permit spectators at professional sporting events.

U-c-f-c said it will confirm their plans and decision to participate prior to the december 31st target start date.

