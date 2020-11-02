New Zealand's first Indian origin minister Priyanca Radhakrishnan's video goes viral|Oneindia News

Global  
 

Priyanca Radhakrishnan created history when she became New Zealand's first Indian-origin minister.

Radhakrishnan has been appointed as the Minister for Diversity, Inclusion and Ethnic Communities as well as the Minister for the Community and Voluntary Sector, and Associate Minister for Social Development and Employment in Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's new cabinet.

She joined the Labour Party in 2006 and was elected as a Member of Parliament in 2017.

An old video of Radhakrishnan addressing the island nation's Parliament in Malayalam has gone viral on social media.

Chennai-born Keralite is NZ’s 1st desi minister

Priyanca Radhakrishnan, a first-generation immigrant, became New Zealand’s first-ever Indian-origin...
