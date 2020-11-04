New voting results released for State of Nevada
The latest voting numbers have been released by State of Nevada and Clark County.
Interview | Assemblyman Glen LeavittNevada is among many states still counting ballots on Thursday. New results were released by the state this morning but there are still ballots left to be counted. Assemblyman Glen Leavitt joins us..
New election results released ThursdayThe State of Nevada and Clark County released new election results on Thursday morning. Here is the latest.
No new vote totals until tomorrow morningOur state's election department does not expect to release any more results until tomorrow morning. This comes after a strong day of voter turnout.