Majority vote 'Yes' on Proposition 208 in 2020 election, per Associated Press Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 00:36s - Published 3 minutes ago Majority vote 'Yes' on Proposition 208 in 2020 election, per Associated Press Education in Arizona, projected to get a nearly $1 billion boost with the passage of Proposition 208, also known as the "Invest in Education Initiative." 52% of voters said "Yes," according to the Associated Press. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend THERE.AND NOW TO PROP 208.THIS IS THE INCOME TAX SURCHARGETO FUND EDUCATION.THE ASSOCIATED PRESS NOW PUTTINGTHIS ONE IN THE "YES" COLUMN.VOTERS PASSING IT ON THE 52% TO48% MARGIN.HERE'S WHAT THAT MEANS, IF YOUMAKE MORE THAN $250,000 A YEARAND FILE JOINTLY AND YOURCOMBINED INCOME IS $500,000,YOU'LL GET HIT BY A 3.5% TAXSURCHARGE FOR MONEY YOU MAKEOVER THE THRESHOLDS.MONEY GENERATE WILLED BE USED TOINCREASE FUNDING FOR PUBLICEDUCATION A VARIETY OF W





