Majority vote 'Yes' on Proposition 208 in 2020 election, per Associated Press
Majority vote 'Yes' on Proposition 208 in 2020 election, per Associated Press
Education in Arizona, projected to get a nearly $1 billion boost with the passage of Proposition 208, also known as the "Invest in Education Initiative." 52% of voters said "Yes," according to the Associated Press.
THERE.AND NOW TO PROP 208.THIS IS THE INCOME TAX SURCHARGETO FUND EDUCATION.THE ASSOCIATED PRESS NOW PUTTINGTHIS ONE IN THE "YES" COLUMN.VOTERS PASSING IT ON THE 52% TO48% MARGIN.HERE'S WHAT THAT MEANS, IF YOUMAKE MORE THAN $250,000 A YEARAND FILE JOINTLY AND YOURCOMBINED INCOME IS $500,000,YOU'LL GET HIT BY A 3.5% TAXSURCHARGE FOR MONEY YOU MAKEOVER THE THRESHOLDS.MONEY GENERATE WILLED BE USED TOINCREASE FUNDING FOR PUBLICEDUCATION A VARIETY OF W