CBS News projects Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has so far secured 253 electoral votes — just 17 shy of the 270 needed to win the presidency — and President Donald Trump has won 213 electoral votes.

New Results Show Razor-Thin Race For The White House

The race for the White House is still too close to call, as a handful of battleground states remain...

The race now centers on Arizona, Nevada, Georgia, Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

The race for the White House presses on in North Carolina where President Donald Trump holds a slight...