Trump Rants, Insists He Won The 2020 Election

Donald Trump took to the White House podium on Thursday to insist that he won the 2020 election.

This is even though he trails the Democratic nominee Joe Biden in electoral votes.

There are also hundreds of thousands of outstanding ballots that have not been processed.

He also aired his grievances against "phony polls" and "suppression polls".

He went on to highlight manipulation by "big media" to hurt Republicans.

He then falsely claimed his early lead "miraculously" got "whittled away in secret."


