NPCI approval for Whatsapp to 'go live' on UPI, Indians can now pay using whatsapp | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:20s - Published
A good news as Indians will now be able to pay through whatsapp now.

The National Payment Corporation of India which manages Unified Payment Interface has decided to allow Facebook backed messaging service WhatsApp to go live on UPI in the multi-bank model.Importantly, the go-ahead was given just after NPCI said it had issued a cap of 30 percent of total volume of transactions processed in UPI, applicable to all third-party app providers.

Also in another development WhatsApp on Thursday finally launched it's much-awaited "Disappearing Messages' feature with a time limit of seven days before the message gets automatically deleted.

