Trump Promotes Anti-Democratic Ideas In Wake Of Election Day

Donald Trump has challenged America's democracy throughout his presidency.

He's taking this to new conspiratorial heights as votes are still being counted in the 2020 election.

Trump falsely declared victory in the 2020 election and called for votes to stop being counted.

He also declared that votes arriving after Election Day "WILL NOT BE COUNTED," which is false.

Vote counting is also a process the president has no authority over, says Business Insider.

When other leaders have behaved the way Trump is right now, he has demanded they step down.


