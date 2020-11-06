Trump Receives Massive Support In Areas With Worst COVID-19 Surges

U.S. voters went to the polls starkly divided on how they see Trump’s response to the coronavirus.

In places where the virus is most rampant now, Trump received enormous support.

In the 376 counties with the highest number of new cases per capita, 93% voted for Trump.

That is an overwhelming majority, according to reports at HuffPost.com.

93% is a rate above other less severely hit areas, which coincidentally went with Biden.

Most were rural areas in the Dakotas, Montana, Nebraska, Wisconsin and Iowa.