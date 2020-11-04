Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Twitter Yet To Label Trump Tweets

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:37s - Published
Twitter Yet To Label Trump Tweets

Twitter Yet To Label Trump Tweets

Donald Trump issued a statement through his campaign's Twitter account on Thursday.

He was making claims without evidence that "illegal and late votes" will lead to election fraud.

Many are curious as to why Twitter has yet to add a label to it, reports Business Insider.

Trump has long peddled unfounded claims that suggest the election process is fraudulent.

He has continued to do so since Tuesday as votes began being tallied.

Prior to Election Day, Twitter said it would crackdown on election-related misinformation.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Civil Rights Groups Sue Twitter For Not Suspending Trump's Account [Video]

Civil Rights Groups Sue Twitter For Not Suspending Trump's Account

Amid President Donald Trump's frantic tweets demanding a stop to voting, Twitter itself is being sued for not suspending Trump's account. Business Insider reports the suit comes from two national,..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:41Published
Trump tweets 'STOP THE COUNT!' as election results still being tallied [Video]

Trump tweets 'STOP THE COUNT!' as election results still being tallied

Trump tweets 'STOP THE COUNT!' as election results still being tallied

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:27Published
Trump v Biden: Their election night tweets [Video]

Trump v Biden: Their election night tweets

A look at how the evening unfolded on Twitter, a platform used by bothpresidential candidates over the course of election night.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:42Published