Twitter Yet To Label Trump Tweets

Donald Trump issued a statement through his campaign's Twitter account on Thursday.

He was making claims without evidence that "illegal and late votes" will lead to election fraud.

Many are curious as to why Twitter has yet to add a label to it, reports Business Insider.

Trump has long peddled unfounded claims that suggest the election process is fraudulent.

He has continued to do so since Tuesday as votes began being tallied.

Prior to Election Day, Twitter said it would crackdown on election-related misinformation.