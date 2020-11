Aaron Rodgers leads Packers past undermanned 49ers, 34–17

Video Credit: KTXL - Duration: 01:07s - Published 3 minutes ago

TO OVERCOME ESPECIALLY AGAINSTAN ELITE TEAM.

LIKE THEPACKERS.WELL FOR A COMPETITIVE ANDTHAT SIMPLY BECAUSE NUMBER THE70TH CAREER MEETING BETWEENTHESE 2 FRANCHISES WILL NOT GODOWN AS ONE OF THE MOREMEMORABLE ONES.

TURNOVERS ANDINCONSISTENT OFFENSE INGENERAL FOR THE FORTY-NINERSAND THROW IN A CRAFTY VETERANAARON RODGERS WHO TOSSED 4TOUCHDOWN PASSES TONIGHT.

ANDIT ADDED UP TO A MISERABLEEVENING FOR THE NINERS INTHEIR FANS GUYS PLAYED HARDHOUSE REALLY YOU KNOW.THIS EDITION OF THE GAMEWAS OURS AND THEIR ATTENDANTARE DIFFERENT STOPPED ANDTHEY'RE ON THEIR LAST DRIVETHEM SCHOOL AND AT LEAST 2TERMS I DID GET SOME MOREPOINTS ON THE BOARD FOOTBALLFANS MAY HAVE ORIGINALLYANTICIPATED THE CLASSICREMATCH FROM LAST SEASON'S NFCCHAMPIONSHIP GAME BUT WITH THENINERS MISSING 17 OF THEIRPRIMARY 25 PLAYERS.

DUE MOSTLYTO EITHER INJURY OR COVIDPROTOCOLS.TONIGHT'S GAME FELL WELLSHORT OF ANY EXPECTATIONS WITHREGARD OUR SON.DETERMINE