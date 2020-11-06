Rescue operation enters Day 3 to evacuate toddler stuck inside MP borewell

Speaking on laws on 'Love Jihad' in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, Mumbai's Guardian Minister on November 21 said that the Maharashtra government is working efficiently and it does not need to bring laws on 'Love Jihad'. "The governments which want to hide their inadequacies are bringing in such laws. Maharashtra government is doing its work efficiently, and it does not need to bring such laws," said Shaikh.
As the COVID-19 cases are increasing in five districts of Madhya Pradesh, state Chief Minister on November 20 announced that night curfew will be imposed in Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Vidisha, and Ratlam between 10 pm to 6 am, starting from Nov 21. He said, "Night curfew to be imposed between 10 pm to 6 am, starting from November 21 in Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Vidisha, and Ratlam districts. People engaged in essential services and factory workers are exempted." The state has reported 1,363 new cases and 14 deaths on Thursday, according to the State Health Department. Madhya Pradesh has so far reported a total of 1,88,018 cases of which 1,75,089 have recovered. A total of 3,129 people have lost their lives due to the pandemic.
Efforts to save a three-year-old boy, who fell into a borewell, are still on in Madhya Pradesh's Niwari district on Nov 07. "Search and rescue operation is underway. There is no movement in child, we..