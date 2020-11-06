Global  
 

Rescue operation enters Day 3 to evacuate toddler stuck inside MP borewell

Search and rescue operation to save a three-year-old boy who fell into a borewell, are still on in Madhya Pradesh's Niwari district on Nov 06.

The toddler is stuck in the kachha borewell about 58.760 feet underground since evening of November 04, as per the information by District Collector Ashish Bhargava.

"Section 144 imposed in the area today so that rescue operation can be carried out properly," said Niwari Collector.


