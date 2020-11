Calif. Voters Not In Favor Of Allowing Some 17-Year-Olds To Vote Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 01:14s - Published 2 minutes ago Calif. Voters Not In Favor Of Allowing Some 17-Year-Olds To Vote California voters have rejected Proposition 18, which would have amended the state constitution to allow 17-year-olds to register and vote in primary elections if they turned 18 by the November general election, the Associated Press projected. 0

