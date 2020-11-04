US Election Results 2020: Joe Biden closes in on presidency, Trump cries foul | Oneindia News

Global  
 

As the nail biting US Election results continue to keep everyone nervous, US Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden nears Victory- moving closer to securing the 270 votes in the state-by-state Electoral College that determines the winner, Making US President Donald Trump's chances of re-election low, as more votes are counted in a handful of battleground states.

After Trump claimed an early victory and blamed Biden of stealing votes, asking for the counting of the mail-in votes to stop and threatening to go to Supreme Court, He has once again mounted a blistering attack, falsely claiming that the election was being stolen from him.

