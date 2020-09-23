Pak Army, ISI propagating false communal narrative to create social disharmony in India: CDS Rawat

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on November 06 said that Pakistan Army and its intelligence agency ISI are propagating false communal narrative to create social disharmony within India.
"Pakistan has continued to remain the epicentre of armed Islamic insurgency and terrorism.
For three decades now, Pakistan army and its intelligence agency ISI have been waging a proxy war in JandK have now increasingly resorting to non-kinetic means by launching vicious anti-India rhetoric on social media and propagating false communal narrative to create social disharmony within India," said Rawat.
Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) condemned Pakistan's move to hand over Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur's management to a non-Sikh body. DSGMC president Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, "It's unfortunate that Pakistan cabinet has handed over Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur's management to an ISI organisation ETPB from Pakistan Gurdwara Committee, which is a Sikh organisation. A non-Sikh body will control historic Gurdwara. This is very shameful act. Pakistan has been doing such heinous attacks continuously but we will not tolerate this act at all. We'll ask Foreign Ministry today to take up this matter as soon as possible. DSGMC and SAD condemn this act." Pakistan government took away rights of management of Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur from Pakistan Gurdwara Committee and handed it over to Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB).
Despite COVID-19 restrictions, Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) Europe organised a protest in front of UNHRC headquarters in Geneva to condemn gross human rights violations in Pakistan. The Pashtuns were joined by Sindhis, Baloch and activists from Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) who jointly raised a voice against atrocities committed by Pakistan Army and spy agencies, the ISI and Military Intelligence. Sardar Shaukat Ali Kashmir, exiled PoK leader, said in his address, "The democratic forces in Pakistan are victims of state run forces, who are committing enforced disappearances, killings of the Pashtuns, Baloch, Sindhis and other persecuted people." "The situation in PoK and Gilgit Baltistan is very grim as people are put behind bars for more than 50 years", said Shaukat. Baseer Naveed, a Sindhi human rights activist, said, "Sindhis have been struggling for the past many decades. With an intention to marginalise Sindhis, people from other parts of Pakistan are being settled in Sindh." "Trend of enforced disappearances started from Sindh and now extended to Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. This is the most heinous crime as law does not allow enforcement agencies to keep a person for over 24 hours", said Naveed. Pashtuns are holding massive protests in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as incidents of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings are on the rise in the province.
India has condemned in unequivocal terms the latest move by Pakistan to try and annexe the occupied territory of Gilgit-Baltistan by making it the latter's province. However, activists from Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and defence experts believe that it is time for India to move beyond statements and take concrete action like nominating people from occupied territories to institutions like the Rajya Sabha, and blacklisting companies and entities operating in such areas. PoK activist Dr Amjad Ayub Mirza, and defence expert Sushant Sareen discuss the issue with Hindustan Times senior editor Aditi Prasad. Watch the full video for more.
Opposition parties unite to protest against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on October 16. Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz), Pakistan Peoples Party, and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl united hands for the protest. A large number of people gathered in Gujranwala city of Punjab Province for a massive opposition rally. People shouted the slogan, 'Vote ko, Izzat do.' Opposition parties have accused Pakistan Army of rigging the 2018 elections that brought Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party to power. Former PM Nawaz Sharif also graced the power show via video conferencing.
Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on November 06 stated categorically that India's posturing is, unambiguous-status quo has to be restored and the country will not accept any shifting of LAC. "Situation along LAC in Eastern Ladakh remains tense, People's Liberation Army (PLA) is facing unanticipated consequences of its misadventure in Ladakh because of Indian Army's firm and strong response. Our posturing is unambiguous-status quo has to be restored and we will not accept any shifting of LAC. A full-scale conflict with China is low on probability, but border confrontations and unprovoked tactical military acts spiralling into larger conflict can't be discounted," said CDS Rawat
Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on November 06 said that India must move out of the constant threat of sanctions or dependency on individual nations for country's military requirements. "As India grows in stature, security challenges will rise proportionately. We must move out of the constant threat of sanctions or dependency on individual nations for our military requirements and invest in building long-term indigenous capability for strategic independence and application of decisive military power to squarely meet present and emerging challenges," said Rawat.
Union Civil Aviation (Independent Charge) Minister Hardeep Singh Puri reacted on reports about Pakistan transferring management and maintenance of Gurudwara Kartarpur to non-Sikh body. He said that if Pakistan government has done it then it should be condemned in strongest possible way. He said, "As representatives of Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee, there have been removed and members of ISI have been put." Earlier in the day, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee delegation led by President Manjinder Singh Sirsa MEA Joint Secretary (PAI) met JP Singh over the issue. Pakistan government took away the rights of management of Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur from Pakistan Gurdwara Committee and handed it over to Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB). Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib is a historical and sacred place for Sikh community where Guru Nanak Dev ji breathed his last.
India on Thursday described as "highly condemnable" Pakistan's decision to transfer the management of the Kartarpur Sahib gurudwara from a Sikh body to a separate trust, saying it runs against the religious sentiments of the Sikh community. The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, objecting to Pakistan's decision of transferring the management of Kartarpur Sahib gurudwara. In November last year, the two countries threw open a corridor linking Dera Baba Sahib in Gurdaspur in India with Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan, in a historic people-to-people initiative. Watch the video for more details.
Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Army Chief General MM Naravane took the integrity pledge to mark the beginning of the Vigilance Awareness Week. Both of them reiterated that they would lead
