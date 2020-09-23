Pak Army, ISI propagating false communal narrative to create social disharmony in India: CDS Rawat

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on November 06 said that Pakistan Army and its intelligence agency ISI are propagating false communal narrative to create social disharmony within India.

"Pakistan has continued to remain the epicentre of armed Islamic insurgency and terrorism.

For three decades now, Pakistan army and its intelligence agency ISI have been waging a proxy war in JandK have now increasingly resorting to non-kinetic means by launching vicious anti-India rhetoric on social media and propagating false communal narrative to create social disharmony within India," said Rawat.