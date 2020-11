Diego Maradona 'doing fine' in observation Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:32s - Published 4 minutes ago Diego Maradona 'doing fine' in observation Diego Maradona's doctor updates us on his state following brain surgery on the World Cup winner. 0

Diego Maradona's doctor Leopoldo Luque says the Argentina great is feeling fine after brain surgery on a blood clot but will remain in hospital for another day before being discharged. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:22 Published 14 hours ago