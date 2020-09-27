Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Watch: India, US, Japan and Australia come together for Malabar 2020 Naval Exercise

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:11s - Published
Watch: India, US, Japan and Australia come together for Malabar 2020 Naval Exercise

Watch: India, US, Japan and Australia come together for Malabar 2020 Naval Exercise

Phase 1 of the 24th edition of Naval Exercise Malabar 2020 is underway in the Bay of Bengal.

Indian Navy, United States Navy, Japan Maritime Self Defence Force, and Royal Australian Navy are participating in the naval exercise that started on November 3.

The four nations are part of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, also known as Quad.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Bay of Bengal Bay of Bengal Northeastern part of the Indian Ocean

Watch: INS Shakti replenishes American, Japanese warships during ongoing Malabar-2020 exercise [Video]

Watch: INS Shakti replenishes American, Japanese warships during ongoing Malabar-2020 exercise

Indian Navy warship INS Shakti replenished American and Japanese warships during the ongoing Malabar-2020 exercise in the Bay of Bengal. India has a logistics support agreement with all the three other participants of the wargames including America, Japan and Australia. The participants of Exercise Malabar 2020 are engaging to enhance safety and security in the maritime domain. Seeing COVID-19 pandemic, the exercise this year has been planned on a 'non-contact - at sea' format.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published
'Quad' alliance starts 'Malabar' naval exercise in Bay of Bengal [Video]

'Quad' alliance starts 'Malabar' naval exercise in Bay of Bengal

India along with US, Japan and Australia started the 'Malabar' naval exercise in Bay of Bengal. Navies of all four countries carried out anti-submarine warfare operations and naval maneuver at sea. Indian Navy's Ranvijay, Shivalik, Shakti, Sukanya and submarine Sindhuraj are exercising these operations with USS John S McCain, HMAS Ballarat and JMSDF Ship JS Onami. India, US, Japan and Australia are a part of 'Quad' alliance.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:33Published

Indian Navy Indian Navy maritime warfare branch of India's military

Malabar Exercise 2020: Watch Navies of India, US, Japan & Australia in action [Video]

Malabar Exercise 2020: Watch Navies of India, US, Japan & Australia in action

The first phase of the Malabar Exercise 2020 is underway with navies of India, US, Japan and Australia participating. This exercise comes at a time when China has been provoking India at the LAC in Ladakh. Japan , US and Australia have also been at loggerheads with Beijing over several issues in the recent past. The Indian Navy deployed a number of its key platforms including destroyer Ranvijay, frigate Shivalik, off-shore patrol vessel Sukanya, fleet support ship Shakti and submarine Sindhuraj. It is for first time in more than a decade that the exercise will see the participation of all four Quad countries. Australia is taking part in the exercise after 2007. The exercise will showcase the ‘high-levels of synergy and coordination between the friendly navies, which is based on their shared values and commitment to an open, inclusive Indo-Pacific and a rules-based international order,’ a Defence Ministry release had said. The second phase of Malabar 20 is scheduled to be conducted in the Arabian Sea in mid-November 2020. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:43Published
2-day coastal security exercise 'Sagar Kavach' begins at Paradip Coast [Video]

2-day coastal security exercise 'Sagar Kavach' begins at Paradip Coast

A two-day joint coastal security exercise, 'Sagar Kavach' was launched at Paradip Coast. It was a joint effort by Odisha and West Bengal governments. Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, Port Marine Department, Forest Department local fishermen and Odisha Police are part of the exercise.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:23Published

United States Navy United States Navy Maritime service branch of the U.S. Armed Forces

"48 Hours: NCIS:" A Sailor's Honor

 When a young Navy officer vanished without a trace along with $8,600 from a supply ship during the Vietnam War, he was classified a deserter. His sister believed..
CBS News
Tom Cruise and Jerry Bruckheimer dubbed Honorary Naval Aviators by U.S.Navy [Video]

Tom Cruise and Jerry Bruckheimer dubbed Honorary Naval Aviators by U.S.Navy

Tom Cruise and producer Jerry Bruckheimer have been named Honorary Naval Aviators for their movie fighter flights in Top Gun.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:48Published

Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Maritime warfare branch of Japan's military

Watch: India, Japan naval exercise concludes in northern Arabian Sea [Video]

Watch: India, Japan naval exercise concludes in northern Arabian Sea

The 4th edition of India-Japan maritime bilateral exercise JIMEX, between the Indian Navy and Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF), completed three days of exercise, on Monday. It was held in the North Arabian Sea from September 26 to September 28. Ships undertook anti-air and anti-submarine warfare exercises, weapon firings, tracking, and tactical manoeuvres. On the second day as well, the Indian Navy and Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) ships undertook weapon drills, seamanship evolutions, and advanced exercises. JIMEX series of exercises commenced in January 2012 with a special focus on maritime security cooperation. The last edition of JIMEX was conducted in October 2018 off Visakhapatnam, India.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:49Published
India, Japan hold joint maritime exercise JIMEX-2020 in North Arabian Sea [Video]

India, Japan hold joint maritime exercise JIMEX-2020 in North Arabian Sea

Indian Navy and Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) ships conducted operations in close formation at JIMEX-2020. JIMEX-2020 is the 4th edition of India-Japan Maritime bilateral exercise. The exercise is being held in North Arabian Sea from September 26 to 28.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:37Published

Quadrilateral Security Dialogue Quadrilateral Security Dialogue Informal strategic forum between the US, Japan, India and Australia


Royal Australian Navy Royal Australian Navy Naval warfare branch of the Australian Defence Force

Related news from verified sources

Amid India-China border row, navies of Quad nations kick-start Malabar naval exercise in Bay of Bengal

The navies of India, the US, Japan and Australia kick-started the first phase of the Malabar naval...
Zee News - Published

Navies of India, US, Japan, Australia conclude phase 1 of Malabar 2020 naval exercise


newKerala.com - Published

China hopes Malabar naval drills will be conducive to peace, not contrary

China on Tuesday hoped that the quadrilateral Malabar exercises involving navies of India, the US,...
IndiaTimes - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Watch: 1st phase of maritime exercise Malabar culminates [Video]

Watch: 1st phase of maritime exercise Malabar culminates

Phase I of 24th multinational maritime exercise Malabar culminated on November 6. The exercise, which started on Nov 3, was restricted to sea phase and conducted in 'zero contact' format considering..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:12Published
Watch: Ships carrying out anti submarine warfare ops, cross deck landings in Bay of Bengal [Video]

Watch: Ships carrying out anti submarine warfare ops, cross deck landings in Bay of Bengal

As part of 24th Malabar naval exercise, ships carrying out anti-submarine warfare operations, crossed deck landings and seamanship manoeuvres in the Bay of Bengal on November 03. Navies of India,..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:06Published
Watch: India, Sri Lanka's joint naval exercise amid China tension [Video]

Watch: India, Sri Lanka's joint naval exercise amid China tension

The three-day India-Sri Lanka maritime bilateral exercise SLINEX-20 is underway. The eight edition of this annual exercise is being held at Indian Ocean off Trincomalee Coast. Screen formations,..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:11Published