Watch: India, US, Japan and Australia come together for Malabar 2020 Naval Exercise

Indian Navy warship INS Shakti replenished American and Japanese warships during the ongoing Malabar-2020 exercise in the Bay of Bengal. India has a logistics support agreement with all the three other participants of the wargames including America, Japan and Australia. The participants of Exercise Malabar 2020 are engaging to enhance safety and security in the maritime domain. Seeing COVID-19 pandemic, the exercise this year has been planned on a 'non-contact - at sea' format.
India along with US, Japan and Australia started the 'Malabar' naval exercise in Bay of Bengal. Navies of all four countries carried out anti-submarine warfare operations and naval maneuver at sea. Indian Navy's Ranvijay, Shivalik, Shakti, Sukanya and submarine Sindhuraj are exercising these operations with USS John S McCain, HMAS Ballarat and JMSDF Ship JS Onami. India, US, Japan and Australia are a part of 'Quad' alliance.
The first phase of the Malabar Exercise 2020 is underway with navies of India, US, Japan and Australia participating. This exercise comes at a time when China has been provoking India at the LAC in Ladakh. Japan , US and Australia have also been at loggerheads with Beijing over several issues in the recent past. The Indian Navy deployed a number of its key platforms including destroyer Ranvijay, frigate Shivalik, off-shore patrol vessel Sukanya, fleet support ship Shakti and submarine Sindhuraj. It is for first time in more than a decade that the exercise will see the participation of all four Quad countries. Australia is taking part in the exercise after 2007. The exercise will showcase the ‘high-levels of synergy and coordination between the friendly navies, which is based on their shared values and commitment to an open, inclusive Indo-Pacific and a rules-based international order,’ a Defence Ministry release had said. The second phase of Malabar 20 is scheduled to be conducted in the Arabian Sea in mid-November 2020. Watch the full video for all the details.
A two-day joint coastal security exercise, 'Sagar Kavach' was launched at Paradip Coast. It was a joint effort by Odisha and West Bengal governments. Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, Port Marine Department, Forest Department local fishermen and Odisha Police are part of the exercise.
The 4th edition of India-Japan maritime bilateral exercise JIMEX, between the Indian Navy and Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF), completed three days of exercise, on Monday. It was held in the North Arabian Sea from September 26 to September 28. Ships undertook anti-air and anti-submarine warfare exercises, weapon firings, tracking, and tactical manoeuvres. On the second day as well, the Indian Navy and Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) ships undertook weapon drills, seamanship evolutions, and advanced exercises. JIMEX series of exercises commenced in January 2012 with a special focus on maritime security cooperation. The last edition of JIMEX was conducted in October 2018 off Visakhapatnam, India.
Indian Navy and Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) ships conducted operations in close formation at JIMEX-2020. JIMEX-2020 is the 4th edition of India-Japan Maritime bilateral exercise. The exercise is being held in North Arabian Sea from September 26 to 28.