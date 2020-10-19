U.S. tops 100,000 cases for second straight day

The Covid-19 pandemic has affected the academic year of millions of school children around the world. As Children’s Day approaches on November 14, we spoke to children from around India, from the National Capital to the southern state of Kerala to ask them what they’ve been up to in 2020. Not surprisingly, we found that many hadn’t wasted any time. Some caught up with important reading material (Harry Potter novels), some used these months to learn essential life skills like cooking, still others found ways to over insurmountable troubles.
Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) began 'Vetri Vel Yatra' on November 06 despite state govt denying permission for it, giving COVID-19 as the reason. 'Vetri Vel Yatra' is a month-long rally in which 6 abodes of Lord Murugan will be visited.
PM trains guns at opposition after Pak's Pulwama admission. 5,000 plus Covid cases for 3rd straight day in Delhi. Urmila to be nominated to legislative council. And iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro go on sale..
