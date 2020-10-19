U.S. tops 100,000 cases for second straight day

Global  
 

Coronavirus cases in the United States surged by at least 120,276 on Thursday, according to a Reuters tally, the second consecutive daily record rise.

The new cases have been accompanied by a steep rise in hospital admissions.

Flora Bradley-Watson reports.

For a second straight day the United States reported a record increase in coronavirus cases.

There were 120-thousand new infections on Thursday (November 6), according to a Reuters tally, as the outbreak spreads in every region.

Twenty of the 50 states reported record one-day increases on Thursday, with the Midwest badly affected in particular.

The new infections have been accompanied by a steep increase in hospital admissions and many are struggling to cope.

North Dakota reported only eight free intensive care beds in the entire state on Thursday.

There are more than 52-thousand people in hospital with Covid-19, and the U.S. is now averaging 850 deaths a day.

Compare that to a month ago, when it was 700.

Some cities and states have announced new measures, such as curfews and reduced gathering sizes, in an attempt to curb the transmission rate.

But there has been no action at the federal level.




