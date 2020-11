'Rangers kept Gerrard faith, Celtic must do same' Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:50s - Published 4 days ago 'Rangers kept Gerrard faith, Celtic must do same' John Barnes says his former side Celtic must continue to believe they are the best team in Scotland and urged them to get behind under-fire boss Neil Lennon. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like