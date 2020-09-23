Dumka treasury case: Jharkhand HC defers bail plea of Lalu Yadav

In Dumka treasury case, Jharkhand High Court has deferred hearing of bail plea of former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav for November 27.
Lalu Prasad Yadav's lawyer, Prabhat Kumar said, "CBI has asked for more time in the case.
Jharkhand High Court has deferred for 27th November for the hearing of bail plea of former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav." Dhumka treasury case involves fraud of more than Rs 33 crore when Lalu Yadav was the chief minister of Bihar.
During a press conference, LJP Chief Chirag Paswan targeted Chief Minister of Bihar. He said, "CM has been wearing 'Sushasan' babu tag for the last 15 years. But now, his loot is being exposed. He never spoke about Munger and doesn't speak a word on corruption. He is known as Paltiram as he was against Lalu and then formed govt with them in 2015."
A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered in Jharkhand. The heinous crime happened in Ramgarh Police Station limits of Dumka district. "The body has been sent for post mortem. Investigation is underway," a police official said.
Former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav was granted bail by Jharkhand High Court on October 09. He was granted bail in the Chaibasa Treasury case related to fodder scam. However, Lalu Yadav will remain in jail since the Dumka treasury case is still pending.
Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren, on September 23 said that the state government will go to Supreme Court after the High Court rejected teachers' recruitment process in the state. Earlier, the Jharkhand HC cancelled the process of recruitment to around 17,572 posts of high school teachers in the 13 reserved districts in the state.
All India Congress Committee, General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said that Nitish Kumar has conceded defeat before third phase of Bihar polls. Surjewala said, "Thankfully, Nitish ji has conceded defeat before third phase of Bihar polls. Tired and retired leadership of JDU-BJP has accepted retirement. This is an indication of a major change. It would have been better if both Sushil Modi and Nitish Kumar had apologised to the people of Bihar for the atrocities they have caused." During a rally in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had made a statement that this election will be his last election.
Minister of State for Power and New and Renewable Energy, RK Singh on November 01 stated that it will be very "unfortunate" for Bihar if the 'Mahagatbandhan' comes to power in the state. Adding on it,..
BJP chief JP Nadda on October 31 cleared that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will still be the leader of NDA in Bihar even if BJP gets more seats than partner Janata Dal (United) (JDU) in Bihar Assembly..
Responding to Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi's allegations stating that RJD supremo Lalu Yadav performed tantrik rituals to kill him, Mahagathbandan chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:13Published