Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dumka treasury case: Jharkhand HC defers bail plea of Lalu Yadav

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:21s - Published
Dumka treasury case: Jharkhand HC defers bail plea of Lalu Yadav

Dumka treasury case: Jharkhand HC defers bail plea of Lalu Yadav

In Dumka treasury case, Jharkhand High Court has deferred hearing of bail plea of former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav for November 27.

Lalu Prasad Yadav's lawyer, Prabhat Kumar said, "CBI has asked for more time in the case.

Jharkhand High Court has deferred for 27th November for the hearing of bail plea of former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav." Dhumka treasury case involves fraud of more than Rs 33 crore when Lalu Yadav was the chief minister of Bihar.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Lalu Prasad Yadav Lalu Prasad Yadav Indian politician

Bihar polls: 'CM wore 'Sushasan babu' tag for 15 yrs, now his loot exposed,' says Chirag [Video]

Bihar polls: 'CM wore 'Sushasan babu' tag for 15 yrs, now his loot exposed,' says Chirag

During a press conference, LJP Chief Chirag Paswan targeted Chief Minister of Bihar. He said, "CM has been wearing 'Sushasan' babu tag for the last 15 years. But now, his loot is being exposed. He never spoke about Munger and doesn't speak a word on corruption. He is known as Paltiram as he was against Lalu and then formed govt with them in 2015."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:31Published

Not 'double engine' but trouble engine, Lalu Yadav hits back at PM Modi

 Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, currently in jail, on Sunday waded into the campaigning ahead of the second phase of the Bihar polls with a..
IndiaTimes

Dumka Dumka Town in Jharkhand, India

Minor girl allegedly raped, murdered in Jharkhand's Dumka [Video]

Minor girl allegedly raped, murdered in Jharkhand's Dumka

A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered in Jharkhand. The heinous crime happened in Ramgarh Police Station limits of Dumka district. "The body has been sent for post mortem. Investigation is underway," a police official said.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:08Published
Chaibasa Treasury case: Jharkhand High Court grants bail to Lalu Yadav [Video]

Chaibasa Treasury case: Jharkhand High Court grants bail to Lalu Yadav

Former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav was granted bail by Jharkhand High Court on October 09. He was granted bail in the Chaibasa Treasury case related to fodder scam. However, Lalu Yadav will remain in jail since the Dumka treasury case is still pending.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:25Published

Jharkhand High Court Jharkhand High Court High Court for Indian state of Jharkhand at Ranchi

Jharkhand govt will go to SC: Hemant Soren on HC order on teachers' recruitment [Video]

Jharkhand govt will go to SC: Hemant Soren on HC order on teachers' recruitment

Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren, on September 23 said that the state government will go to Supreme Court after the High Court rejected teachers' recruitment process in the state. Earlier, the Jharkhand HC cancelled the process of recruitment to around 17,572 posts of high school teachers in the 13 reserved districts in the state.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:02Published

Prabhat Kumar


Central Bureau of Investigation Central Bureau of Investigation Premier investigating agency of India

Jharkhand decides to keep CBI out, becomes the 7th state to do so

 A day after Kerala put up a no-entry board for the CBI, Jharkhand on Thursday joined the league of non-BJP states revoking “general consent” for the..
IndiaTimes

Jharkhand withdraws general consent to CBI to probe cases

 The Jharkhand government on Thursday revoked its general consent to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to carry out any investigation in the state. From..
IndiaTimes

Bihar Bihar State in Eastern India

'Last election' appeal means Nitish Kumar is seeking 'mercy' for his non-performance: Chidambaram

 Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday claimed Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has conceded defeat by declaring the ongoing state assembly polls as the last..
IndiaTimes
Tired, retired JDU-BJP leadership has accepted retirement: Randeep Surjewala [Video]

Tired, retired JDU-BJP leadership has accepted retirement: Randeep Surjewala

All India Congress Committee, General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said that Nitish Kumar has conceded defeat before third phase of Bihar polls. Surjewala said, "Thankfully, Nitish ji has conceded defeat before third phase of Bihar polls. Tired and retired leadership of JDU-BJP has accepted retirement. This is an indication of a major change. It would have been better if both Sushil Modi and Nitish Kumar had apologised to the people of Bihar for the atrocities they have caused." During a rally in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had made a statement that this election will be his last election.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published

Related news from verified sources

Dumka treasury case: No relief for Lalu Yadav as Jharkhand High Court defers hearing on bail plea till November 27

In a big setback for Bihar's main opposition party RJD, the Jharkhand High Court on Friday deferred...
Zee News - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Just like his father, Tejashwi has also allied with criminals in Bihar: RK Singh [Video]

Just like his father, Tejashwi has also allied with criminals in Bihar: RK Singh

Minister of State for Power and New and Renewable Energy, RK Singh on November 01 stated that it will be very "unfortunate" for Bihar if the 'Mahagatbandhan' comes to power in the state. Adding on it,..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:34Published
Nitish Kumar will be our leader even if BJP gets more seats: JP Nadda [Video]

Nitish Kumar will be our leader even if BJP gets more seats: JP Nadda

BJP chief JP Nadda on October 31 cleared that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will still be the leader of NDA in Bihar even if BJP gets more seats than partner Janata Dal (United) (JDU) in Bihar Assembly..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:43Published
Black magic by Lalu Yadav to kill me: BJP's Sushil Modi; Tejashwi responds [Video]

Black magic by Lalu Yadav to kill me: BJP's Sushil Modi; Tejashwi responds

Responding to Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi's allegations stating that RJD supremo Lalu Yadav performed tantrik rituals to kill him, Mahagathbandan chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:13Published