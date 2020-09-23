Dumka treasury case: Jharkhand HC defers bail plea of Lalu Yadav

In Dumka treasury case, Jharkhand High Court has deferred hearing of bail plea of former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav for November 27.

Lalu Prasad Yadav's lawyer, Prabhat Kumar said, "CBI has asked for more time in the case.

Jharkhand High Court has deferred for 27th November for the hearing of bail plea of former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav." Dhumka treasury case involves fraud of more than Rs 33 crore when Lalu Yadav was the chief minister of Bihar.